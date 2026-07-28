Eagles star Jalen Carter makes NFL history with eye-popping contract extension

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Jalen Carter has signed a four-year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, the club said Tuesday, in a deal that reportedly makes him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history.

Jalen Carter is now reportedly the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history after signing an eye-popping new deal with the Eagles. © IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Though the 2025 Super Bowl winners did not disclose financial terms, US media said the extension was worth $152 million, or $38 million per year, with $106 million guaranteed.

Carter (25) is one of the NFL's most highly-rated young defenders, having been selected to each of the last two Pro Bowls.

He was drafted ninth in the first round in 2023, and became a cornerstone of the Eagles' vaunted defense.

Carter has 13.5 quarterback sacks and 108 tackles across his first three seasons with Philadelphia.

His initial four-year deal had already been extended by one year, but the new contract locks down his long-term future.

"He disrupts the game, he's smart, and he plays hard," Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said in a statement. "There aren't many like him out there, and I'm glad he's on our side."

The talented star has also drawn controversy.

Carter was ejected from last year's NFL season-opener before playing a snap for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Just weeks before his 2023 draft, Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing, after a University of Georgia teammate and staff member in a different vehicle were killed in a late-night street race.