NFL seeks to break into Africa with Kenya flag football competition

Nairobi, Kenya - The NFL went to Kenya this weekend for its latest competition on the African continent as it seeks to win converts to the sport.

Players of Nigeria’s national women’s senior flag football team lift the trophy as they celebrate their tournament victory during the NFL Flag Africa Continental Championships at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, on July 10, 2026. © LUIS TATO / AFP

American sports have increasingly sought to break into the African market, with the NBA launching a high-profile Basketball Africa League in 2019, based in Rwanda.

Recent days saw a third annual flag football competition staged by the NFL in Africa – a non-contact version of the sport that has grown in popularity around the world and will make its Olympics debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The three-day competition saw Egypt emerge as winners of the men's contest against teams from Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa, while the women's contest was won by Nigeria.

The event also included a talent-spotting session with NFL scouts, looking for the next star to join the league.

"Flag football is very accessible, everybody can play it," said Osi Umenyiora, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, and now heads NFL Africa.

"As the NFL looks to expand and keep on growing especially across the continent of Africa... participation is a huge part of it," he said.

"We all know what sport can do for people, it can allow them to escape whatever situation they're in, and give them hope, and that's what we're trying to do here," he added.