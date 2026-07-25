Patrick Mahomes back in full practice as he remains "optimistic" for NFL opener

Kansas City, Missouri - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been cleared to return to full practice as he recovers from tearing knee ligaments late last NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs hands off during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on December 14, 2025. © DAVID EULITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback is "extremely optimistic" about lining up for the first game of regular season in September, said his coach Andy Reid.

"Right now he's been cleared to go ahead and participate fully" in practice, Reid told reporters Friday at the team's Missouri pre-season training camp.

The 30-year-old star, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, led the Chiefs to five Super Bowls in six seasons and three crowns.

A disappointing season for the Chiefs last year was capped in December when Mahomes tore left knee ligaments, requiring surgery for the first major injury in his nine-year NFL career.

Mahomes on Friday vowed to prove to "everybody that I'm the same quarterback I was before, if not better."

The NFL superstar said his rehab had left him "stronger than I've ever felt," and was turning his attention to "that quarterback stuff" like moving and reacting quickly in the pocket.

Admitting he had played poorly in the latter stages of last season, Mahomes expressed hope that the injury had ultimately "helped me kind of focus on those little things as I get back to being who I am."

Last month, the Chiefs reworked Mahomes' contract to extend his tenure through 2033, with the revamped deal worth a historic reported total of $504.75 million.

The $64 million annual average value of the deal, beginning in 2027, is an NFL record.