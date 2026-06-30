Terrion Arnold dropped by Detroit Lions after shocking Florida arrest

Detroit, Michigan - The NFL 's Detroit Lions released cornerback Terrion Arnold on Monday after his arrest last week in Florida on eight felony charges in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping.

The Detroit Lions have released cornerback Terrion Arnold after his arrest on eight felony charges in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping. © GREGORY SHAMUS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Arnold (23) turned himself over to authorities last week and remained in jail on Monday when a judge set a $1 million bond for him, denying a prosecution request he be held without bond.

The judge, Chief Circuit Court Judge Christopher Sabella, also refused to order an ankle monitor as a condition of bond.

Arnold was ordered to stay at his home in Tallahassee except while playing, traveling, or training with an NFL team, only to be dropped by the Lions hours later.

Four charges against Arnold were for robbery with a deadly weapon or firearm and four others were four kidnapping, the Hillsborough County Sherriff's Office told the NFL's website.

The charges carry a potential life sentence in prison.

Arnold was allegedly involved in a plot to detain and beat three people he believed had stolen from him while a representative for Arnold said the defender "categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence."