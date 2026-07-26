Nikki Hiltz extends 1,500 streak as Noah Lyles advances in 200 at US Athletics Championships

New York, New York - Nikki Hiltz captured their fourth consecutive 1,500-meter US outdoor title while Noah Lyles and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden cruised into the 200m finals on Saturday at the US Athletics Championships .

Nikki Hiltz reacts as they win the Women's 1,500m final during the 2026 USATF Outdoor Track & Field Championships on July 25, 2026. © AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Hiltz won in dramatic fashion, crossing the finish line in 4:06.92 with Addy Wiley .04 of a second behind and Emily Mackay third in 4:06.98.

The 31-year-old Californian has also won four US 1,500m indoor titles in a row, giving Hiltz a US record eight-title streak overall with their victory at New York's Icahn Stadium.

"I love this city. My mom is from Long Island, so I feel like a little part of me is from here," Hiltz said.

It was their grandmother being in the audience, however, that motivated Hiltz over the final strides.

"She doesn't come to a lot of meets so I had to perform," Hiltz said. "That last 50 I told myself this is for grandma."

Reigning world 200m champion Lyles, a four-time world champion at the distance, advanced to the 200m final by taking his qualifying heat in 20.51 seconds after a Friday night 100m final victory.

"The legs are tired," Lyles said. "But that's what the prelims are for. By the end of the day I'll have gotten my rest, seen my medical crew and we'll be ready for the final."

Lyles (29) holds the American 200m record of 19.31 seconds from the 2022 World Championships at Eugene.

Jefferson-Wooden, who won 100m, 200m, and 4x100m titles at the 2025 worlds, began defending her US 200m crown by advancing to the final in 22.50, slowing before the finish line but owning the fastest qualifying time.

"The biggest thing today was to come out here and focus on getting out hard, holding it and feeling my frequency through the turn and once I come off the turn just trust in the ability I'm strong enough to conserve as much energy as possible," Jefferson-Wooden said. "I think I did a good job of that."