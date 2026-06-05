LA Olympics boss Casey Wasserman responds to calls to step down over Epstein links

Los Angeles, California - Casey Wasserman said Thursday he has never considered stepping down as Los Angeles Olympics chief since his name appeared in files from the investigation into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman speaks during a LA28 and International Olympic Committee news conference on preparations for the 2028 Games at the JW Marriott L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Thursday. © PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

Wasserman has faced calls to resign as chairman of the organizing committee for the 2028 Summer Games since it emerged in January that he exchanged flirtatious emails with Epstein's girlfriend and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell two decades ago.

Among those who called for his termination was Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, but Wasserman said Thursday he remains in frequent contact with the city's leader as planning for the Games progresses.

"I talk to the mayor weekly, if not more frequently, and our conversations are between us," he told a press conference in Los Angeles.

"They continue to be thoughtful and productive with a completely shared vision on delivering the greatest Games for the city and community."

Asked if he plans to, or had ever planned to, resign, he simply replied "No."

Bass in February said it was "unfortunate" that the LA28 organizers were supporting Wasserman. She did not attend Thursday's press conference, and is currently seeking re-election as mayor.

Following this week's primary, Bass is expected to progress to a November runoff vote, despite criticism of her flat-footed handling of the huge fires that tore through parts of Los Angeles.

"When it comes to politics, let me just say that for LA28 and for myself and a few of the (original organizers) in the room, we're on our fourth presidential administration," said Wasserman.

"So transitions in politics, whether they happen or not, is part of the world we live in."

He added: "The elections will be what they may, but we will continue to have a relationship ... [with] whoever is in the offices we need to deal with."