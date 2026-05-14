2026 World Cup games risk dangerous heat as climate change sparks extreme temperatures

One in four 2026 World Cup games could take place in very hot conditions as climate change has increased the risk of extreme heat in North America since the US hosted the 1994 tournament, researchers warned Thursday.

Experts are sounding alarm about possible extreme heat during the 2026 World Cup, which will be held across North America. © Jay Biggerstaff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Concerns about heat already prompted FIFA to mandate a cooling break during each half of the World Cup matches that will take place between June 11 and July 19 in 16 stadiums across the US, Mexico, and Canada.

"Players and fans face a much higher risk of gruelling heat and humidity at the 2026 World Cup compared to the 1994 tournament on the same continent," World Weather Attribution, a network of climate scientists, said in a statement.

WWA's scientific analysis estimates that 26 of the 104 matches could occur in conditions reaching at least 79°F Wet Bulb Globe Temperature – an index that measures how effectively the human body can cool itself under heat, humidity, sun exposure, and wind.

At 79°F WBGT, the international footballers' union FIFPRO recommends cooling breaks as heat strain becomes a real risk for players.

Of those 26 matches, 17 will be played in stadiums with cooling systems, reducing risks for players and fans.

During the 1994 World Cup hosted by the US, 21 games would have been expected to reach a similar heat threshold, according to WWA.

Five games are expected to be played in conditions of 82°F WBGT or higher, a level that FIFPRO says should lead to the delay or postponement of matches until conditions are safer for players and fans.

That risk has nearly doubled compared to the 1994 World Cup.