Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium kicks off dramatic makeover for 2026 World Cup

Los Angeles, California - Hundreds of corner seats have been ripped out of Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, and truckloads of freshly harvested sod began the 1,200-mile journey from Washington state on Tuesday as the venue puts the finishing touches on its facelift for soccer 's World Cup.

SoFi Stadium is set to host the US' first match against Paraguay next month. © PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

The $5 billion stadium has also had to bury its NFL-standard synthetic turf under a complicated overlay of sand and flooring material, and remove all corporate sponsor signage, in the race to be ready for the US' first match against Paraguay in less than a month.

"No sleep. We'll sleep later!" joked Otto Benedict, senior vice president of facility and campus operations, one day before the venue is officially turned over to FIFA and renamed the brand-neutral "Los Angeles Stadium."

Because football fields are narrower, and soccer pitches require extra space for players to take corner kicks and throw-ins, officials removed 100 seats at each corner to squeeze in a playing surface compliant with FIFA rules.

FIFA initially wanted to have pitches with dimensions up to 80 meters (262 feet) wide at the corners, but realized that none of the 11 NFL stadiums being used could meet that distance, said Benedict.

"I think they made a great collaboration with us and all the other NFL stadiums to say, 'how far can we get?'"

SoFi Stadium already had some "demountable" seats in the corner, that could be removed "LEGO-style," but the decision was taken to also tear out two extra rows of permanent seats at two corners to create extra space.

The silver lining is that fans who have purchased seats by those corners will be sitting right on top of the action, Benedict told AFP.

"They wanted to have at least three meters (10 feet), and we got it up to five meters (16 feet)... Anybody sitting in the corner is gonna have an incredible seat!"