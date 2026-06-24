Chief World Cup Watchers paid big bucks to watch every game in NYC's Times Square

New York, New York - It might just be the greatest job in the world. But for the two American men being paid $50,000 to watch every one of the 104 games of the World Cup over 39 days, it is a labor of love.

Austin Franklin (r.) and Kevin Akoto watch a 2026 World Cup match between Portugal and Uzbekistan from their transparent cube in Times Square on June 23, 2026. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Austin Franklin (29) and Kevin Akoto (26) perform their dream task in a temporary fishbowl studio with glass walls on three sides in the heart of Manhattan's Times Square.

Enthusiastic fans crowd around the cube to watch the games on two 85-inch TVs as Franklin and Akoto lounge on sofas inside.

Akoto quit his job and broke up with his partner to take up the "chief World Cup watcher" role, meant to generate excitement around the once-every-four-years event being hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

"The employer took it well, the individual not so well, but that's okay," Akoto said on Tuesday.

"There's obviously some games that are duds – that's gonna happen, obviously, but you have your exciting games as well," said Akoto, who hails from Florida.

The pair are paid by Fox, one of the tournament's broadcasters, which selected them from a field of thousands of fans who submitted video applications.

The rectangular studio also has a foosball table, a small table and stools, an astroturf rug, and walls adorned with the colorful scarves of national teams.