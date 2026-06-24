World Cup: Ronaldo double fires Portugal as Ghana thwart England

Houston, Texas - Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his critics as he became the first man to score in six different World Cups on Tuesday while England's bid to reach the last 32 stumbled with a 0-0 draw against Ghana.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Portugal's World Cup Group K victory over Uzbekistan on June 23, 2026 © REUTERS

Ronaldo (41) had come in for stinging criticism after a lackluster display in Portugal's opening 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But the veteran striker roared back to life with two goals as Portugal kickstarted their campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Group K rivals Uzbekistan in Houston.

A jubilant Ronaldo – who had failed to score in 10 consecutive matches at major tournaments – mouthed "I'm back, I'm back" as he celebrated after opening the scoring in the sixth minute.

He added a second on 39 minutes to give Portugal a 3-0 lead after Nuno Mendes had put Roberto Martinez's side 2-0 up in the 17th minute with a well-taken free kick.

Portugal, regarded as one of the tournament favorites, cut loose in the second half with two more goals, including a spectacular Rafael Leao strike, to complete the rout.

"I can say it was a very tough week, a difficult week, a week in which public opinion was very harsh on us, on all the players, especially on the coach," Ronaldo said.

"But it's always like that, it's fine because when you think about it, it's already 23 years I've been a professional and whenever things don't go well it's, 'Cristiano, he's finished, he's old.'"

Portugal will face Colombia in the final round of Group K fixtures needing a win against the South Americans to clinch top spot.

Colombia made certain of their place in the last 32 after grinding out a hard-fought 1-0 win over DR Congo in Tuesday's late game in Guadaljara.

Colombia lead the group with six points, two clear of second-placed Portugal, and need only a draw against the Portuguese in Miami on Saturday to top the group.