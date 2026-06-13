Diaspora turns out to support DR Congo World Cup team in Houston amid ebola crisis
Houston, Texas - Wearing elegant black suits decked out with leopard-print sashes and matching bags, Congo's World Cup team arrived in Houston despite ebola-related restrictions that have kept fans home from the games.
The deadly epidemic that has ravaged eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo is continuing to spread, World Health Organization officials warned Friday.
As of Thursday, 136 deaths and 676 confirmed cases of the rare Bundibugyo strain had been detected. There is no vaccine or treatment for ebola.
Despite the heartbreak, the arrival of Congo's squad turned heads at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.
One of the team's stars, Aaron Wan-Bissaka of England's West Ham United, told AFP they entered without any problems.
The US imposed a 21-day isolation period on players in Belgium before they were allowed to enter.
Members of the Congolese diaspora are ready to cheer them on, noting most fans can't afford to undergo a 21-day quarantine on top of ticket and travel costs for the games.
"Regular fans aren't coming because of the Ebola restrictions," Marcus Epwo, a Houston-based Congolese community leader who works in healthcare, told AFP.
Congolese diaspora organizes to support World Cup team
Ever since learning Houston would be the Leopards' base during the 2026 World Cup, the diaspora has been organizing.
Counting immigrants and their US-born children, the Congolese diaspora numbers about 10,000 in Houston and 15,000 in Dallas.
The fans showed up en masse on Thursday, armed with their sky blue flags and vuvuzelas, to welcome the team at their Houston hotel, dancing to the rhythm of ndombolo music and cheering them on.
"We're thinking about the folks back home," said Congolese fan Tshiunza Kalubi (41). "Obviously we're saddened many people are not able to travel, but that gives us all the more responsibility to be loud, to cheer, to encourage, to do all those things, because we're cheering for not only ourselves, but everybody back home."
The last time DR Congo competed in the World Cup was in 1974, when the country was named Zaire.
"As people are mourning and praying every day, today we can celebrate to go to the World Cup after 52 years," said Furah Kashemwa (50).
DR Congo makes its debut June 17 against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, before they face Colombia in Guadalajara, Mexico, and Uzbekistan in Atlanta.
And the global diaspora is showing up to cheer for them, too.
"Our Leopards, our heroes are here," said Antoinette Kayembe, who traveled from Paris for the games. "Long live DR Congo and long live our Leopards."
Cover photo: MARIA LYSAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP