Houston, Texas - Wearing elegant black suits decked out with leopard-print sashes and matching bags, Congo's World Cup team arrived in Houston despite ebola-related restrictions that have kept fans home from the games.

Fans cheer as Democratic Republic of the Congo players take the pitch ahead of a World Cup training session in Houston, Texas, on June 12, 2026. © MARIA LYSAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The deadly epidemic that has ravaged eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo is continuing to spread, World Health Organization officials warned Friday.

As of Thursday, 136 deaths and 676 confirmed cases of the rare Bundibugyo strain had been detected. There is no vaccine or treatment for ebola.

Despite the heartbreak, the arrival of Congo's squad turned heads at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

One of the team's stars, Aaron Wan-Bissaka of England's West Ham United, told AFP they entered without any problems.

The US imposed a 21-day isolation period on players in Belgium before they were allowed to enter.

Members of the Congolese diaspora are ready to cheer them on, noting most fans can't afford to undergo a 21-day quarantine on top of ticket and travel costs for the games.

"Regular fans aren't coming because of the Ebola restrictions," Marcus Epwo, a Houston-based Congolese community leader who works in healthcare, told AFP.