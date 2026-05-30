WHO chief visits epicenter of deadly Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

Bunia, DR Congo - UN health chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus landed on Saturday in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo province worst-hit by a severe Ebola outbreak, an AFP journalist saw.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrives in Bunia, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 30, 2026. © GLODY MURHABAZI / AFP

The World Health Organization's director general told reporters in Bunia, capital of Ituri province, that the international community was helping the DRC government cope with the outbreak, but "at the same time community ownership is important."

He said that was the reason for his trip: "We are here to discuss with the community, to see how the response is running and if there are challenges to help."

The highly contagious hemorrhagic fever is already present in three eastern DRC provinces and in neighboring Uganda, where nine confirmed infections, including one death, have been recorded.

There have been at least 1,077 suspected cases of Ebola in the DRC since the outbreak was declared on May 15, including 246 deaths, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

The true reach of the outbreak in the DRC, which is thought to have been circulating before it was detected, is likely to be much wider, the WHO has warned.

The vast central African country – whose east has been plagued by three decades of conflict – has limited capacity to conduct laboratory tests to confirm cases.