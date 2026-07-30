FIFA probes Argentina over ill-discipline after losing World Cup final

Zurich, Switzerland - FIFA announced Wednesday that it had opened proceedings into some Argentina players for their behavior after losing the World Cup to Spain.

Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Lisandro Martinez clash with Spain's Gavi after the 2026 World Cup Final. © REUTERS

A handful of Argentina players and staff confronted their Spanish rivals after the final whistle of the final in New York, which Spain won 1–0 after extra time.

Argentina players including Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada, and Leandro Paredes, as well as Argentinian official Roberto Ayala, were involved in the incidents, as was Spain's Pablo Martin Paez Gavira.

Disciplinary proceedings were opened with the quintet facing charges from assault to unsporting behavior.

FIFA will also investigate an incident following Argentina's 2-1 semi-final victory over England in which players held up a banner that read: "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" (The Falklands are Argentine).

FIFA said the proceedings would target potential breaches of the world governing body's articles on using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature, team misconduct, discrimination and racist abuse, and order and security at matches.