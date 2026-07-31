FIFA responds as UEFA mulls World Cup boycott: "Nobody is selling football"

Zurich, Switzerland - FIFA insists "nobody is selling football" amid criticism of its decision to launch a consultation on selling stakes in a World Cup commercial entity to private investors.

UEFA has threatened to boycott major soccer tournaments if a plan to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise is not abandoned. © REUTERS

However, soccer's global governing body stopped short of withdrawing the controversial plan and insisted it would press ahead with the consultation period.

UEFA reacted furiously when the plans to create FIFA Forward Enterprise first emerged in media reports in The Times and the Financial Times on Tuesday.

Less than 48 hours later, UEFA's 55 member associations insisted they would not participate in any FIFA tournament until the plan was withdrawn.

In a statement released on Friday morning, FIFA said: "We have heard the feedback provided by the respective confederations in relation to the proposed establishment of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) and would like to address the issues that have surfaced since the initial media reporting on Tuesday."

"We respect the feedback and concern aired in public and reaffirm our commitment to an open and democratic consultation."

"Our planned consultation process was disrupted by incorrect media reports. We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each MA has the ability to express its vote based on facts."

The statement continued: "FFE has been proposed solely to ensure that all FIFA Member Associations (MAs) have the opportunity to take meaningful ownership of the commercial opportunity of football in their respective countries, and that this does not come at the cost of either the spirit or the governance of FIFA or football itself."

"Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain."