FIFA sparks fan frustration with last-minute policy change for World Cup games

New York, New York - FIFA has banned fans from bringing refillable water bottles into World Cup venues in a last-minute policy change that will force thirsty supporters to pay for bottled water, The Athletic reported on Wednesday.

Soccer fans can no longer bring refillable water bottles into World Cup games. © JASON REDMOND / AFP

As recently as last month, FIFA's official stadium code of conduct included a clause which read: "For the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 liter in) capacity, may be brought into the Stadium."

However, The Athletic reported on Wednesday that those guidelines had now been tweaked to explicitly ban refillable bottles.

"For the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadium," an updated stadium code of conduct read.

In a statement to AFP, a FIFA spokesperson said the rule change was taken on safety grounds, noting that several World Cup venues already barred the use of refillable water bottles.

"FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff," the statement read. "FIFA made the decision to prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.

"Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums."

The statement added that misting stations, fans, hydration stations, and cooling tents would be available in "the stadium footprint."

It added that bottled water inside the venue would be sold at prices which "remain consistent with other events held at each stadium."