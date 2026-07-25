IOC will not investigate FIFA president Gianni Infantino over Trump allegations

Lausanne, Switzerland - Allegations that FIFA President Gianni Infantino breached Olympic rules on political neutrality in his dealings with President Donald Trump will not be investigated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (l.) speaks with US President Donald Trump (r.) during the presentation ceremony of the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Human rights group FairSquare announced earlier this month it had submitted a complaint to the IOC regarding Infantino, which included reference to FIFA’s decision to defer a World Cup suspension for US striker Folarin Balogun after President Trump personally asked Infantino to review the red card.

Infantino is an IOC member, but a spokesperson for the organization said that because the complaint centered on FIFA decisions and governance, its ethics commission concluded it did not have jurisdiction to investigate.

"The IOC ethics commission thoroughly analyzed the complaint by FairSquare," a spokesperson said.

"The commission noticed that, pursuant to the Olympic Charter, each international federation (IF) maintains its independence and autonomy in its governance. The IOC Code of Ethics’ scope of application vis-à-vis the international federations and their officials is specifically limited to their relations with the IOC."

"The IOC ethics commission noted that the current complaint, including with regard to the FIFA president, refers only to the IF’s decisions on its governance and its management, including its relations with government, and to the IF’s implementation of the rules of its sport, which are both outside the scope of application of the IOC code of ethics."

"Consequently, the complaint falls outside the IOC ethics commission’s jurisdiction. FairSquare has been informed accordingly."

"Separately from this complaint, as reaffirmed at the recent IOC Session, the IOC will continue its efforts to strengthen good governance across the Olympic Movement and to promote greater clarity regarding the respective roles, responsibilities and accountability of its constituent organizations."