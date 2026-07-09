FIFA's Infantino facing ethics complaint over Trump red card incident

Geneva, Switzerland - FIFA President Gianni Infantino will be referred to the International Olympic Committee's ethics body for breaching political neutrality after President Donald Trump stepped in to help block a US player's red card.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (m) speaks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio (l) and FBI Director Kash Patel (r) ahead of a World Cup match between Colombia and Portugal. © AFP/Chandan Khanna

London-based sports and human rights NGO FairSquare said in a statement cited by the Associated Press on Wednesday that it intends to make a complaint to the IOC over the alleged breach.

"FairSquare will file a complaint to the International Olympic Committee regarding FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s repeated breach of political neutrality rules," the statement read.

Only a day before, the IOC Ethics Commission clarified it had not received a complaint over Infantino, but it would look into the allegations if it did.

The incident was triggered when US team forward Folarin Balogun was given a red card after a foul last week. Despite the team's victory against Bosnia, US politicians including Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for an appeal of the red card.

This request was granted, and the US went on to lose against Belgium on Monday. Trump, however, said he had spoken to Infantino about the "horrible" red card, claiming the incident shouldn't have constituted a foul.

"That wasn't even an infraction. That was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other," Trump claimed.

Infantino has been repeatedly accused of having close ties to Trump ever since the US, Canada, and Mexico won a vote to host the 2026 World Cup way back in 2018.

FairSquare filed a separate complaint against him, also alleging a breach of political neutrality, in December 2025. Last week, 50 members of the European Parliament expressed support for the complaint.