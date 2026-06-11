Ivory Coast supporters banned from World Cup as US denies visas

Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Ivory Coast home-based fans have been denied visas to the US, the president of the national supporters' committee told AFP on Thursday.

Ivory Coast's defender Guela Doue celebrates scoring the equalizing goal during the international friendly match against France ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on June 4, 2026. © FRANCK FIFE / AFP

The run-up to the World Cup, which kicks off Thursday, has been dogged by US visa policies. Somali referee Omar Artan was turned away Sunday and some support staff for the Iranian team have been denied entry.

The Ivory Coast supporters group, said Julien Kouadio Adonis, president of the National Committee of Elephants Supporters (CNSE), which operates under the country's Ministry of Sport, organizes trips for the country's small number of traveling fans to follow the team abroad.

"The supporters have canceled the trip because the US government does not want to see supporters from certain countries, including Ivory Coast, on its soil. The United States has been clear with us, saying they do not want to see our supporters," said Kouadio.

"This situation hurts us deeply because it prevents us from fulfilling our sacred duty, which is to support our team."

Ivory Coast play two of their three group matches in Philadelphia, against Ecuador on June 15 and Curacao on June 25 either side of a trip to Toronto to face Germany.