Lionel Messi returns to Miami training after World Cup heartbreak

Miami, Florida - Lionel Messi returned to training with Inter Miami on Wednesday, 10 days after losing the World Cup final with Argentina.

After a heartbreaking defeat in the 2026 World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi is returning to the soccer field for training with Inter Miami. © PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

The superstar forward was shown stepping onto the training field alongside his Miami teammate Luis Suarez in a video posted to social media by the Major League Soccer team.

Since the 1-0 defeat by Spain in the July 19 final in New Jersey, Messi has spent time with his family in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina.

"The pain is immense, and it's going to take a long time for this wound to heal," the Argentine captain had written on social media the day after the game.

The 39-year-old had been chasing historic back-to-back World Cup titles with Argentina. He has not yet clarified whether he will continue playing for the national side.

During Messi's post-World Cup absence, his Inter Miami coach and long-time friend Guillermo Hoyos said there was no set return date for Messi or his club and international teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

"They need the time," Hoyos, who is also from Argentina, said a week ago.

"A World Cup is a massive undertaking, there is physical and mental exhaustion. They deserve the space."

Both Messi and De Paul were permitted by MLS to skip Wednesday's All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The MLS fields a combined team of its top stars, this year against a team representing Mexican club sides.

Participation is typically required, with exemptions for injury. But Messi has never appeared in the game, earning a one-match ban for his absence last year.