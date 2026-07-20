Trump laps up the spotlight on stage as Spain celebrates World Cup victory

East Rutherford, New Jersey - President Donald Trump lapped up a share of the spotlight at the World Cup final on Sunday, lingering on stage as the Spanish national team celebrated their victory.

President Donald Trump lingers on stage alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino as Spain celebrates their World Cup victory. © AFP/Odd Andersen

Despite being booed as he walked onto the pitch with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Trump basked in the attention at the end of a tournament he called "the most successful sporting event maybe in the history of the world."

Trump briefly lingered on stage as Infantino tried to lead him away, while the Spanish team held the trophy aloft in celebration after their 1–0 victory over Argentina.

The 80-year-old US leader even did a quick version of his trademark "Trump dance" in front of the Spanish players.

Trump had arrived on his Marine One helicopter at the New York-New Jersey stadium to watch Spain and Argentina battle it out for the trophy.

During the game, he sat next to Infantino and First Lady Melania Trump, and stood and saluted for the national anthem.

Trump said before kick-off he thought superstar Lionel Messi would give Argentina the edge, and talked about his own close ties with Argentina's far-right President Javier Milei.

He told reporters afterward he "wasn't sad" Argentina had lost: "I would say Spain played better, really."

The final match between Spain and Argentina was marked by an aggressive tone by Lionel Messi's team, and a standout performance by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who blocked a string of goal attempts by Spain.

In the end, though, Spain's Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the game in extra-time to secure the team its second World Cup win.