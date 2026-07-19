World Cup halftime show: Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira, The Muppets, and more stars rock Super Bowl-style set!

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Musical headliners Madonna , Shakira, Justin Bieber , BTS and Coldplay were joined by Brazilian soccer icons and Ted Lasso actors in a spectacular first-ever World Cup final halftime show on Sunday.

(From l to r) Madonna, Justin Bieber, and Shakira were just a few of the major names to perform at the World Cup's first halftime show. © Collage: REUTERS, Buda Mendes & Lars Baron / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The star-packed, Super Bowl-style extravaganza – a first for soccer's showpiece event – also featured a tribute to soccer icon Pele, and a rendition of Seven Nation Army led by Gustavo Dudamel and featuring musicians from the US, Venezuela and Iran.

Sesame Street and The Muppets characters joined Coldplay and a New York elementary school choir to close out a performance designed to raise money for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which promotes access to sports for underprivileged children.

The 12-minute performance meant the total halftime break in the match between Spain and Argentina lasted 27 minutes.

Organizers had billed the halftime show as "the single largest gathering of artists united for a cause since Live Aid," and "the most-watched 11 minutes of broadcast music performance in history".

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino predicted "a couple of billion" people would tune in.

The extended interruption to soccer's most important game had drawn some criticism over the potential impact on players' performance.

While highly unusual for soccer, the show was slightly shorter than most recent Super Bowl halftime performances, which have typically been around 13-14 minutes long.

The crowd erupted with a roar as the show began with Madonna being transported through tunnels beneath MetLife Stadium on a dune buggy driven by Brazil soccer legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

Her performance of Music led to an orchestra featuring the New York Philharmonic, Venezuela's Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra and Iranian violinist Bijan Mortazavi performing the White Stripes' Seven Nation Army – a rock hit that has become a global US soccer stadium staple.

Footage of the Norway fans' Viking row celebration from this tournament led into K-pop sensation BTS performing their smash hit Dynamite, rewritten with soccer-specific lyrics, before Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and his "Coach Beard" sidekick Brendan Hunt made a surprise appearance.

They introduced Canadian pop megastar Bieber, who performed an emotional, World Cup-tailored version of Everything Hallelujah, before Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy ramped the energy back up with this World Cup's anthem, Dai Dai, accompanied by Ugandan dancers.