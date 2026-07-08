US Soccer seeks answers as World Cup dream shattered: "It doesn't feel great"

Seattle, Washington - Despite hiring an elite coach, talking up a "golden generation" of players, and even benefiting from White House pressure to get a striker unbanned, the US dream of a miracle World Cup win on home soil has ended exactly as it did four years ago.

Christian Pulisic and Max Arfsten embrace after the match against Belgium following the US' elimination from the World Cup. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

The US' defeat to Belgium in Seattle on Monday meant a second consecutive elimination in the round-of-16 by European opponents, after falling to the Netherlands in 2022.

It has raised the question of whether, for all the hype and investment and talk of belated progress, the US men's national team is really any further along.

"I think one year (ago) we were in a mess. Thinking today, in the way that we performed in that World Cup, I think we improved a lot," said coach Mauricio Pochettino, after the loss.

"But the problem? You improve, but sometimes you need to go little by little. It's not linear, that you are going to grow so quick."

While few would dispute the difficulty of making the US a soccer power overnight, it is a far cry from Pochettino's words before the tournament, when he repeatedly asked players and fans to dream, "Why not us?"

Those high hopes were borne out by the US group-stage performances, including a memorable opening 4-1 win over Paraguay, and a professional 2-0 dismissal of Bosnia-Herzegovina in the first knockout round.

But the campaign came dramatically undone against Belgium, a team the US has not beaten in seven attempts since the very first World Cup in 1930, and which also knocked out the Americans in the last-16 in 2014.

"It feels exactly the same when you get knocked out of a tournament. It doesn't feel great," said midfielder Tyler Adams, who captained the US in 2022.

"I think overall there were positives that we're going to take away from it, [but] it just doesn't feel like it matters."