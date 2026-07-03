World Cup 2026: Will extreme weather move England and Mexico's last-16 match?

Mexico City, Mexico - England's World Cup last-16 match against Mexico on Sunday could be moved to an earlier kickoff time due to the risk of storms and flooding, a source close to the arrangements said.

The start time of England and Mexico's last-16 World Cup match may be adjusted due to extreme weather in the area. © YURI CORTEZ / AFP

It is believed that soccer's world governing body, FIFA, is holding discussions over moving the kickoff at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City due to the risk of extreme weather.

The match is currently scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM local time.

Reports in Mexico say the match could be moved to midday local time.

The start of Mexico's last game, a 2-0 victory over Ecuador in the last 32 at the Azteca on Tuesday, was delayed by one hour due to torrential rain.

When asked about the potential change in kick-off time, England forward Marcus Rashford said at training on Friday it would not be "ideal" but that the players would take it in their stride.

"How we prepare for the game, it has to remain the same. We have to be focused, we have to be ready for anything," Rashford said.