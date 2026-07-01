World Cup: Mbappe dazzles as France, Norway, and Mexico march on

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Kylian Mbappe extended his red-hot scoring streak to fire France past Sweden and into the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday as Norway and Mexico both won their opening knockout round games.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal against Sweden on June 30, 2026. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Mbappe took his tally for the tournament to six goals – making him joint top-scorer alongside Lionel Messi – with a superb double as France strolled past the Swedes 3-0 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The prolific French striker's latest brace took his career World Cup goals record to an incredible 18 in 18 matches, one behind Argentina superstar Messi's all-time record of 19 goals.

Bradley Barcola scored France's other goal as Les Bleus produced another dazzling exhibition of attacking soccer that underscored their status as favorites for the title.

Sweden manager Graham Potter had warned beforehand that his team would have to produce the game of their lives to have a chance of containing France's multi-pronged offensive arsenal.

But after France were held at bay for most of the opening 45 minutes, Mbappe finally broke the Scandinavians' resistance on the stroke of halftime, jinking into space before rifling home.

Barcola made it 2-0 on 53 minutes before Mbappe added a second in the 74th minute to seal a victory that sends France into a last 16 duel with Paraguay in Philadelphia on Saturday.

"I know who I am and what I've got to do, but it's not just me, I think the team is perfectly aware of what we have to do here," Mbappe told beIN Sports.