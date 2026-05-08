World Cup cost outrage leads NJ Transit to cut prices – barely

New York, New York - The price of a roundtrip rail ticket from New York to the nearby stadium that will host the final and seven other matches at soccer 's World Cup is being cut from $150 to $105, following outrage from fans, an official said Thursday.

The NJ Transit has cut ticket prices to Metlife Stadium during the World Cup to $105 – still a staggering jump from its usual $12.90 cost. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Supporters' groups had accused organizers of price gouging on transit to the New Jersey stadium, which lies 35 miles from New York City. The return fare is typically $12.90.

Just 40,000 train tickets will be available for each of the games at the 82,500-capacity stadium.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, responsible for the railroad that will ferry fans from Manhattan to the Meadowlands sports complex, "asked NJ TRANSIT to find private sponsorships and other sources to reduce the cost of the ticket," said the system's chief, Kris Kolluri.

"I am pleased we are able to reduce the price by at least 30% and bring the cost down to $105 per ticket."

The decrease is unlikely to put to bed the row over the steep pricing that also drew rebukes from football's governing body, FIFA.

FIFA, already under fire over the high cost of game tickets, previously said that the original host city agreements "required free transportation for fans to all matches."

A re-negotiation stipulated that transport be offered "at cost" on game days, FIFA added.

In contrast to the New Jersey stadium, fans heading to Philadelphia's Financial Field stadium, another World Cup venue, will pay just $2.90 to reach the ground, and nothing to leave it on the city's subway system.