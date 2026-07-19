World Cup: England edges out France in chaotic World Cup bronze match that sees Mbappe make history!

Miami, Florida - England beat France 6-4 in a chaotic World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday as Kylian Mbappe became the leading scorer in World Cup history.

England reigned supreme in Saturday's World Cup bronze match against France. © CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

Bukayo Saka grabbed a hat-trick, and Jude Bellingham became the first English player to score seven goals at a single World Cup in a breathless match.

But despite the entertainment, both sides will go home disappointed after their title hopes disappeared at the semi-final stage.

France were outplayed by Spain while England suffered a late collapse against Argentina.

Arsenal forward Saka said beating Didier Deschamps' France was an "amazing" result but admitted the defeat to Argentina "hurt a lot".

"When you lose there's always going to be noise, when you win there's going to be noise," Saka said.

"It's how you react to it, how you use it as fuel, and today we finished strong, so that's all we could really do, and we've done it."

Both coaches made multiple changes for the match in the oppressive heat of Miami, with a host of stars on the bench.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice put England ahead with a goal from distance in the third minute and Ezri Konsa headed home to make it 2-0.

The game threatened to become embarrassing for France when Saka made it 3-0 after a swift break and the Arsenal man scored again in first-half stoppage time.

Deschamps, taking charge of France for the final time, told French TV channel M6 that the first-half display had been "catastrophic", urging his men to show pride.