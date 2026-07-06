World Cup: FIFA clears Team USA's Balogun to play after Trump call

Seattle, Washington - FIFA cleared US star striker Folarin Balogun to play in the World Cup showdown with Belgium despite his red-card ban after a personal phone call from President Donald Trump , it emerged Sunday, igniting a controversy that has rocked the tournament.

Folarin Balogun of Team USA is pictured during training at the University of Washington, Seattle, on July 5, 2026. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Balogun had been set to miss Monday's last-16 knockout clash with the Belgians after receiving a straight red card following video review for stepping on the foot of a Bosnian defender in a round-of-32 clash that the US won 2-0.

Under FIFA rules, a straight red card automatically triggers a one-game ban, which cannot be appealed by the player's team.

But world soccer's governing body said Sunday the ban will now be suspended for a year, in a stunning move for which no specific explanation was offered.

Two sources familiar with the matter told AFP that Trump personally called FIFA President Gianni Infantino asking him to review Balogun's punishment.

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The decision was immediately slammed by Belgian soccer officials, who released a statement saying they are "astonished" by a move that is in "direct contradiction" with FIFA's own rules.

The Royal Belgian Football Association is "investigating all potential options" to "safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport," it said.

"I didn't know that at the FIFA World Cup, the 5th of July is now the 1st of April, and that it's April Fool's Day," added Belgium coach Rudi Garcia, at a press conference.

Trump spoke with Infantino on Wednesday, the same day that the red card was given, sources told AFP on condition of anonymity.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also publicly called for the card to be rescinded.

The decision to suspend the ban was taken by FIFA's disciplinary committee.