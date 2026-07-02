World Cup: Four people die in Mexico City amid fan celebrations
Mexico City, Mexico - Four people died during fan celebrations in Mexico City following Mexico's World Cup win over Ecuador, health authorities said on Wednesday.
A 30-year-old man died from a cardiac arrest after an epileptic seizure and bleeding in the digestive tract, authorities said.
The other victims are believed to have been crushed in the crowd on Tuesday near the Ángel de la Independencia memorial, the Aristegui news site reported.
A 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman died of suffocation in the street, according to a Facebook post by the Mexico City health office.
A 48-year-old woman was found unconscious and it was later confirmed in hospital that she had died from suffocation, the office said in a separate statement.
The mayor of Mexico City, Clara Brugada, said emergency forces had responded "immediately" after three people were found unconscious at different locations near the Paseo de la Reforma avenue in the city center.
"All emergency medical protocols were activated, but sadly the victims have died," Brugada said in a post on X.
She called on fans to "always celebrate responsibly, prudently and with empathy."
FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic events.
"It's with great sadness that we learned of the tragic deaths of four people who lost their lives during the celebrations following the Mexican national team's World Cup match on June 30, 2026. On behalf of FIFA and the international football community, we extend our sincere condolences to their families and friends. May they rest in peace," Infantino said.
Armed attackers kill multiple people during live viewing of Mexico-Ecuador game
More than 1,600 people were treated at the Azteca Stadium, where the last-32 game took place, and during celebrations in the city, including for bruises, broken bones, alcohol poisoning and anxiety attacks. According to authorities, 28 of them had to be taken to hospital.
Meanwhile, armed attackers killed at least two people and injured five more during a live broadcasting event of Tuesday's Mexico-Ecuador game on a soccer pitch in Yautepec, Morelos state.
The Metro news website reported that one of the dead is believed to have been an assistant to a regional politician, while a candidate for the mayorship of Yautepec is reported to have been seriously injured.
According to reports, neighbors, including families with children, had gathered at the soccer pitch in the Rancho Nuevo neighborhood to watch the match.
The governor of Morelos, Margarita González Saravia, confirmed the incident in a post on X late on Tuesday, but did not give an exact number of victims.
In another deadly incident linked to the World Cup, a man who drove his car into a crowd of fans celebrating Mexico's win over the Czech Republic last week in the tourist resort of Cabo San Lucas, has since passed away, according to Alberto Rentería, secretary general of the Los Cabos District Administration in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.
The man died due to injuries to his skull and various internal organs, which were allegedly inflicted by an angry mob after he had driven through the crowd, according to local media reports.
The reports suggest that the man was dragged from his vehicle by enraged passers-by who beat him up. Following his arrest, he was taken to hospital.
It continues to be unclear whether he hit the crowd intentionally or by accident. It also remains unclear whether further people were arrested in connection with the incident on June 24, which left 17 individuals injured.
Cover photo: REUTERS