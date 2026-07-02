World Cup: Four people die in Mexico City amid fan celebrations

Mexico City, Mexico - Four people died during fan celebrations in Mexico City following Mexico's World Cup win over Ecuador, health authorities said on Wednesday.

Mexico supporters celebrate as fireworks light up the sky after the team won their World Cup Round of 32 match against Ecuador on June 30, 2026. © REUTERS

A 30-year-old man died from a cardiac arrest after an epileptic seizure and bleeding in the digestive tract, authorities said.

The other victims are believed to have been crushed in the crowd on Tuesday near the Ángel de la Independencia memorial, the Aristegui news site reported.

A 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman died of suffocation in the street, according to a Facebook post by the Mexico City health office.

A 48-year-old woman was found unconscious and it was later confirmed in hospital that she had died from suffocation, the office said in a separate statement.

The mayor of Mexico City, Clara Brugada, said emergency forces had responded "immediately" after three people were found unconscious at different locations near the Paseo de la Reforma avenue in the city center.

"All emergency medical protocols were activated, but sadly the victims have died," Brugada said in a post on X.

She called on fans to "always celebrate responsibly, prudently and with empathy."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic events.

"It's with great sadness that we learned of the tragic deaths of four people who lost their lives during the celebrations following the Mexican national team's World Cup match on June 30, 2026. On behalf of FIFA and the international football community, we extend our sincere condolences to their families and friends. May they rest in peace," Infantino said.