World Cup host cities demand FIFA pay them the million-dollar "legacy funds" they were promised

New York, New York - Multiple US cities that hosted World Cup matches are seeking millions of dollars they believe world soccer's governing body FIFA promised them, The Athletic reported on Tuesday.

Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain, lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy after the team’s victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. © JUSTIN SETTERFIELD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Four executives from World Cup cities, speaking anonymously, told the outlet that FIFA management told them they would each receive $1 million in "legacy" funds to build football-related infrastructure and support "social projects."

The Athletic reported that officials from the cities had requested the payments after Gianni Infantino, head of global football's governing body, announced such payments to host cities of the 2025 Club World Cup in the US.

"According to four executives at US host city committees, all of whom asked to remain anonymous to protect relationships, FIFA management repeatedly assured the cities they would receive the same $1 million contribution towards legacy, despite no public statement ever being made by the organization," The Athletic wrote.

"The four executives said this promise was made verbally by members of FIFA's senior management, and reiterated to cities in meetings, but it has not been paid, meaning several cities are now asking FIFA staff for updates on the payments."

The cities of Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Kansas City, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Miami, Boston, and New York/New Jersey were among the host venues for the World Cup held in the US, Canada, and Mexico.