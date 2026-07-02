World Cup: Kane saves England as Belgium make stunning comeback to reach last 16

Atlanta, Georgia - Harry Kane scored twice to rescue England from the brink of a calamitous World Cup exit as Belgium made it into the last 16 with a victory over Senegal in extra time.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring England's second goal against DR Congo on July 1, 2026. © REUTERS

Another breathless day of World Cup action kicked off with England captain Kane scoring twice in the last 15 minutes to help the Three Lions snatch a 2-1 win against the Democratic Republic of Congo at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Belgium, meanwhile, pulled off an incredible comeback against Senegal, recovering from a 2-0 deficit with four minutes of normal time remaining to win 3-2 after extra-time in Seattle.

The Belgians will now play the US in the last 16 next week after the hosts overcame the sending off of star striker Folarin Balogun to defeat Bosnia 2-0 in Santa Clara, California.

England, meanwhile, are now preparing for a daunting trip to take on Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Sunday following Kane's late show in Atlanta.

DR Congo had threatened to pull off one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history after winger Brian Cipenga fired the Leopards ahead in the seventh minute.

But Kane equalized with a 75th-minute header and then lashed home a superb winner 11 minutes later to secure the win.

"We spoke about people having hero moments, it could be anyone in the team. A save from (goalkeeper Jordan) Pickford, a block from a defender, whoever it is. We have hero moments, and for me it was the day," said a beaming Kane.

England manager Thomas Tuchel said the win was testament to his team's never-say-die approach.

"This team today did not accept a defeat as an outcome," England boss Tuchel said. "It makes me very proud, because they did what was necessary.

"The going got tough, and they showed up, and we got a deserved win, even if it was a late one."