Naomi Osaka makes her mark at Wimbledon despite quarterfinals exit
London, UK - Naomi Osaka was left with regrets after her hopes of a maiden Wimbledon title ended in the quarterfinals, but she believes a fifth grand slam win is still achievable.
Former world number one Osaka put her name in the mix for All England Club success after she knocked out Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round to progress into the last eight in SW19 for the first time.
Karolina Muchova stood in the way of Osaka and, having made the quarter-finals in London twice before, it was a case of third time lucky for the 29-year-old after a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 win to stay on course to become the third Czech winner of the women’s tournament in four years.
It represented a missed opportunity for Osaka, who won twice at the Australian Open and US Open during the first half of her distinguished career before she took a lengthy break for mental health reasons and then became a mother to daughter Shai in 2023.
After Osaka returned, she made the semi-finals of last year’s US Open, but this defeat means she remains without a slam title since 2021.
"It’s hard for me to immediately think of something positive. I feel like it’s hard because I played so well in my last match, then today I just feel like I didn’t play well at all and I didn’t have any energy," Osaka said.
"This one is a little more upsetting to me because I feel like there was so much more I could have done. I think maybe I should find the positive in that because I’ve got to the quarters and I feel like I can still improve so much as a player."
"In my head I think there’s still an opportunity to win a slam."
"It’s definitely given me a confidence boost. I think getting the furthest that I’ve got, going to a final on grass, too, so it’s definitely really encouraging."
Naomi Osaka stuns with bold Wimbledon outfits
Osaka had made headlines with her different outfits at Wimbledon, but hinted she would "dial back" her fashion statements after victory over Sabalenka and the full kimono was ditched for a more low-key choice.
With her white train packed away, a seventh meeting between Osaka and Muchova got under way two weeks on from their latest in the Bad Homburg final where the Japanese star retired.
A classy forehand winner by Osaka for the first point laid down an early marker and contributed towards an instant break.
Three further breaks followed, but the run was halted by Muchova, who then squandered break point to ensure the first set got back on serve at 3-3.
Muchova produced an ill-timed double fault to offer Osaka a chance at 5-5, but it was not taken and the four-time grand slam winner produced too many unforced errors in the subsequent tie-break, which was clinched with a superb forehand winner by the 10th seed.
Osaka had to dig deep to hold off Muchova and save a break point in the third game of the second set.
While every service game for Muchova passed by serenely, Osaka had to battle to keep the set on serve, but her resistance was finally broken.
Two double faults coupled with a wild volley by Osaka moved Muchova 5-4 up on Court One and back-to-back aces helped the Czech right-hander remain on course to emulate compatriots Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova with victory at Wimbledon.
"Yes, I’m super happy," Muchova said. "I played three times on this court and it was 0-3. I had a not good relationship with this court, but I am super happy we finally made it and I got the win."
Cover photo: REUTERS