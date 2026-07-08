Naomi Osaka makes her mark at Wimbledon despite quarterfinals exit

London, UK - Naomi Osaka was left with regrets after her hopes of a maiden Wimbledon title ended in the quarterfinals, but she believes a fifth grand slam win is still achievable.

Naomi Osaka in action during her Wimbledon quarterfinal match against Karolina Muchova on July 7, 2026. © REUTERS

Former world number one Osaka put her name in the mix for All England Club success after she knocked out Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round to progress into the last eight in SW19 for the first time.

Karolina Muchova stood in the way of Osaka and, having made the quarter-finals in London twice before, it was a case of third time lucky for the 29-year-old after a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 win to stay on course to become the third Czech winner of the women’s tournament in four years.

It represented a missed opportunity for Osaka, who won twice at the Australian Open and US Open during the first half of her distinguished career before she took a lengthy break for mental health reasons and then became a mother to daughter Shai in 2023.

After Osaka returned, she made the semi-finals of last year’s US Open, but this defeat means she remains without a slam title since 2021.

"It’s hard for me to immediately think of something positive. I feel like it’s hard because I played so well in my last match, then today I just feel like I didn’t play well at all and I didn’t have any energy," Osaka said.

"This one is a little more upsetting to me because I feel like there was so much more I could have done. I think maybe I should find the positive in that because I’ve got to the quarters and I feel like I can still improve so much as a player."

"In my head I think there’s still an opportunity to win a slam."

"It’s definitely given me a confidence boost. I think getting the furthest that I’ve got, going to a final on grass, too, so it’s definitely really encouraging."