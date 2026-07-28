US Open: Djokovic and Sabalenka team up for all-star mixed doubles pairing

New York, New York - Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic and women's number one Aryna Sabalenka top the list of pairings entered for the US Open mixed doubles.

Novak Djokovic (l.) and Aryna Sabalenka (r.) are teaming up for the US Open mixed doubles competition. © Collage: REUTERS

However, both men's world number one Jannik Sinner and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz have not entered the competition, which was heavily revamped last year.

Reforms featured a shorter scoring format in the earlier rounds and a new scheduling slot – played over two days – before the singles draws in an attempt to encourage the top players to enter.

Italian doubles specialists Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, who criticized the changes, will defend the title they won last year, which came with a $1 million winners' cheque.

Djokovic (39) and Sabalenka (28) are certain to feature among the initial six pairings selected according to world rankings when the deadline for entries closes on August 17.

"Anytime you can bring women and men together on the same team, you showcase tennis at its best," said US Tennis Association CEO Craig Tiley. "This is exactly what the mixed doubles championship does."

"We are proud to again bring the world's top players together in a format that will provide exciting entertainment for our fans."