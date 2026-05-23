AI anxiety goes on full display with voter unease and viral graduation boos

Washington DC - Speakers promoting AI are getting booed at colleges, voters are rebelling against data centers, and even AI-friendly Trump administration officials are starting to retreat as an artificial intelligence backlash gathers pace across the US.

Artificial intelligence backlash is gathering pace across the US. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The rapid spread of the emerging technology is seeing early enthusiasm give way to concerns about unemployment, rising costs, misinformation and security.

"People are thinking about what their future is going to look like. That existential fear is a very animating anxiety," said Christabel Randolph, acting executive director at the Center for AI and Digital Policy, a Washington-based think tank.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt got a taste of that feeling Friday when he was delivering a graduation speech at the University of Arizona.

Wearing a black academic gown and a tassel-topped cap, Schmidt urged students not to fear the AI-fueled technological transformation that he said will "touch every profession, every classroom, every hospital, every laboratory, every person and every relationship you have."

Instead of clapping, his speech prompted loud boos.

According to opinion polling cited by the Semafor news outlet, 70% of Americans think AI is moving too fast, over 50% have negative views of it, and just 18% of young people feel hopeful about it.

With the US economy battered by stubborn inflation and the tech industry seeing AI-fueled layoffs, young Americans fear their costly university degrees, many paid for with large student loans, will be rendered useless by AI, leaving them without jobs and pay.

When Scott Borchetta, CEO of Big Machine Records, tried to tell Middle Tennessee State University graduates to embrace inevitable change, he, too, got a hostile reception.

"You can hear me now, or you can pay me later," he quipped. "Do something about it, it's a tool, make it work for you."

Booing followed.