Anthropic holds talks with Trump administration – but achieves no breakthrough

San Francisco, California - Officials with artificial intelligence startup Anthropic met with the Trump administration Monday as it seeks to restore models blocked over national security concerns, a spokesperson for the company said.

Anthropic suspended its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models last week to comply with a US national security order. © REUTERS

Anthropic said Friday that it had suspended access to two powerful AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, to comply with a US national security order.

The parties are not yet discussing lifting the restrictions after Monday's meeting in Washington, according to a person close to the talks.

Representatives of Anthropic and President Donald Trump's administration "are working quickly to get this resolved," the Anthropic spokesperson said.

"This is part of our ongoing commitment to working alongside the administration toward our shared goal of protecting US critical infrastructure and the US lead in cyber defense."

The statement marks a more conciliatory posture by the emerging AI heavyweight after Anthropic on Friday denounced the White House move.