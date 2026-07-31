San Francisco, California - Anthropic's artificial intelligence models "gained unauthorized access" to three outside organizations during testing that was supposed to keep them away from "real-world" systems, the company said on Thursday.

Anthropic's AI model managed to gain access to "real-world" systems during testing – without authorization. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The announcement comes just days after rival OpenAI first revealed that its models improperly accessed the internet and went rogue during security testing.

Anthropic evaluated more than 141,000 "evaluation runs" and found that three different versions of its model, known as Claude, improperly accessed the systems of three unnamed organizations.

Unlike the incident involving OpenAI's technology, Anthropic's models had access to the internet "due to a misunderstanding between us and our evaluation partner," called Irregular, Anthropic said in a blog post.

Nonetheless, Claude used "basic techniques, such as exploiting weak passwords and unauthenticated endpoints," the blog continued.

The models involved one of its most powerful ones, known as Mythos 5, which has only been released to a limited number of approved partners.

Anthropic is working with Irregular to assess the situation, it said, and the company has contacted or attempted to contact all three impacted organizations.

On Tuesday, OpenAI confirmed that its models breached multiple companies.

It admitted last week that its models broke out of their confined environment during testing, connected to the internet, and infiltrated Hugging Face, a site where developers store and share their code.

Days later, OpenAI said it found three additional incidents.