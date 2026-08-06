Meta chases OpenAI and Anthropic with new AI coding app

Menlo Park, California - Meta entered the race for automated coding tools on Wednesday when it announced a new app for developers of artificial intelligence products, as it competes with other major AI labs for customers and revenue.

Meta has announced a new app, dubbed Muse Code, for developers of artificial intelligence products. © REUTERS

Dubbed Muse Code, Meta said in a blog post that the new product is an agentic coding tool that can perform "complex software engineering tasks" with large amounts of data, including planning, writing, and validating code.

Agentic tools are software applications which are programmed to handle tasks without human supervision, though often someone will still make the final call on decisions or supervise the execution of tasks.

Muse Code launched in beta, or in a preview mode.

Meta also released an updated version of its flagship model, known as Spark, which it unveiled in April.

The update, called Spark 1.2, is "coding-focused" and available through Muse Code and another developer application called Meta Model API, the social media giant said.

Meta has poured billions into its AI division, now known as Meta Superintelligence Labs, as it attempts to keep up with OpenAI and Anthropic.