OpenAI to file for stock market listing after Elon Musk court victory

New York, New York - ChatGPT maker OpenAI is preparing to file for a stock market listing in the coming days, possibly as early as Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been eager to push ahead with a stock market listing for the company. © YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP

Valued at $852 billion in a recent funding round, OpenAI is working with bankers at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on a draft prospectus it plans to file confidentially with regulators, with the aim of going public as early as September, according to the report.

The filing would come as Elon Musk's SpaceX is expected to unveil IPO paperwork this week ahead of a potential June offering, making 2026 a blockbuster year for IPOs, with AI giant Anthropic also expected to go public.

OpenAI cleared a major obstacle to its listing earlier this week when it won a legal battle with co-founder and rival Musk, who has said he plans to appeal the verdict.

The company's CEO Sam Altman has been eager to push ahead with a listing, while CFO Sarah Friar has previously indicated the company may need more time, the Journal reported.

The company faces significant challenges ahead of any IPO.

OpenAI is facing stiff competition from rivals, including Google and Anthropic, whose AI tools have seen rapid adoption.

Analysts and investors will also be scrutinizing whether the company can generate enough revenue to cover its massive spending on data centers.