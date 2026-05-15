Supreme Court extends mail access to abortion pill Mifepristone

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily maintained mail access to the widely used abortion pill Mifepristone.

The Supreme Court has moved to allow mail access to Mifepristone as a legal battle plays out. © NATALIE BEHRING / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The court extended its stay of a lower court order that would have halted nationwide mail delivery of the drug.

A panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals had previously ordered a halt to mail access to Mifepristone, which is used in the majority of abortions in the US.

But that ruling now remains on hold until the Supreme Court decides whether it will hear the case.

Two conservative justices, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, dissented from the decision to extend the stay of the 5th Circuit decision.

The 5th Circuit ruling was in response to a lawsuit brought against the Food and Drug Administration by the state of Louisiana, which has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country.

Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro, which manufacture Mifepristone, asked the Supreme Court to pause the appeals court order while they prepare to bring an emergency case to the top court.

The 5th Circuit ruling would require women seeking abortions anywhere in the US to obtain Mifepristone in person from health clinics and ban delivery by mail or through a pharmacy after a virtual visit with a health provider.

The conservative-dominated appeals court overturned a district court ruling that allowed Mifepristone to continue to be delivered by mail while the FDA conducts a "safety study" of the drug.

Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, welcomed the Supreme Court move, but cautioned that while it "buys time," it does not bring "peace of mind."