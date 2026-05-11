Supreme Court maintains mail access to abortion pill amid ongoing legal battle

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Monday temporarily maintained mail access to the widely used abortion pill Mifepristone.

A stay on a ban of mail access to Mifepristone has been extended by the Supreme Court. © Unsplash/@mannyb

The court extended for another three days its stay of a lower court order that would have halted nationwide mail delivery of the drug.

A panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a halt this month to mail access for Mifepristone, which is used in the majority of abortions in the US.

But that ruling now remains on hold until Thursday.

The 5th Circuit ruling was in response to a lawsuit brought against the Food and Drug Administration by Louisiana, which has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country.

Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro, which manufacture Mifepristone, asked the Supreme Court to pause the appeals court order while they prepare to bring an emergency case to the top court.

The 5th Circuit ruling would require women seeking abortions anywhere in the US to obtain Mifepristone in person from health clinics and ban delivery by mail or through a pharmacy after using telemedicine.

The conservative-dominated appeals court overturned a district court ruling that allowed Mifepristone to continue to be delivered by mail while the FDA conducts a "safety study" of the drug.

Mifepristone has been approved by the FDA since 2000 and is also routinely used for managing early miscarriages.

Anti-abortion activists, however, have called the drug's safety into question, with some citing a study conducted by a conservative think tank that never underwent a formal peer review.