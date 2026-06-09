Bear responsible for mass school closures in Japan has been captured after four-day search

Utsunomiya, Japan – A bear that roamed the streets of a Japanese city for four days, forcing mass school closures, was caught on Tuesday, capping a search involving dozens of hunters and police.

The bear responsible for mass school closures in Utsunomiya, Japan was caught Tuesday. © Collage: YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP & - / UTSUNOMIYA CITY HALL VIA JIJI PRESS / AFP

Terrified families in the city of Utsunomiya, north of Tokyo, peered through windows as a search mission that included helicopters tried to track down the animal following multiple sightings, including in a shopping arcade, at a university, and at a wholesale market.

On Tuesday, dozens of police officers, hunters, and city officials surrounded a private home where the bear was spotted, as per an AFP photographer at the scene.

They were able to successfully capture the animal after hitting it with a tranquiliser shot. AFP photographers saw the sedated bear loaded onto a truck.

Issei Okabe, a 37-year-old house painter who lives in an apartment next to the house where the bear was caught, told AFP he was "so relieved."

"My kid goes to the primary school nearby... and news reports said a bear appeared around there," he said.

"Then I watched the news, and our house was shown (in the footage)... I was so surprised. This is the first time I heard of a wild bear in Utsunomiya."