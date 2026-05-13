Cat has hysterical response to his mom's silly teasing in viral TikTok video

Los Angeles, California - Cat mom Fifi Furrha recently took great delight in teasing her kitty, Chase. But how did she get the animal so riled up? A viral video reveals all!

Is Chase the cat deliberately keeping his owner Fifi Furrha's mouth shut? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dontstopmeowing

Fifi had the audacity to call over her other cat, Princess, in the middle of a cuddle session with Chase.

Her audience is of one mind when they ask, "How could she?!"

Clearly, this is a betrayal of the highest order. But how did it all go down? You can see it for yourself – let's go to the footage.

In the viral clip, Fifi and her cat are sitting around cuddling up comfortably.

Everything was perfect – and then Fifi did the unthinkable.

"Princess! Princess! Chase wants to cuddle with you!" she called.

Chase the cat opened his eyes wide with confusion and fear, territorially clutching his owner into an even tighter hug.

While the cat owner laughingly tells him that all three can cuddle up together, the male kitty has a better idea.

He puts his left front paw on Fifi's mouth, stifling her words. Ha! You can't call Princess over if there's a paw on your mouth. The logic is perfect; he is a genius and should get every award.

Cats Chase and Princess used to bicker all the time, but they have recently become "lovers" and can be seen giving each other affection and cuddles more often than not.

Fifi also teased Chase about his romance with Princess in her caption: "Plot twist, he's actually in love with her."