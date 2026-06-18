LAPD fatally shoots dog wearing Knicks jersey in shocking viral footage: "Why is the gun the first option?"

Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles police have angered many after they shot a dog during a celebration for the New York Knicks' recent NBA championship win.

Los Angeles police have angered many after they shot a dog during a celebration for the New York Knicks' recent NBA championship win. © Screenshot/GoFundMe

A viral TikTok video making the rounds online shows the aftermath of the shooting, in which the LAPD killed a 2-year-old St. Bernard-golden retriever-poodle mix named Jameson.

The dog's owner Marie Marseille (45) can be seen sobbing on the floor, her body strewn over the dead animal.

"The Knicks just won the championship," she cries in the footage.

"We were just so happy. We [were] just celebrating the Knicks."

The incident reportedly occurred soon after the Knicks' NBA Finals win on Saturday. Police said they were on their way to a call reporting a "screaming woman" in an apartment unit.

Police said in a statement that they had opened the door to find a "large dog" barking at them.

"The officers asked her to secure the dog, and the resident closed her door momentarily. She re-opened the door, and the dog exited the apartment," they continued in a Tuesday news release.

"Once outside of the apartment, the dog charged at one of the officers, resulting in an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS)."

Los Angeles Animal Services took the dead dog off the premises.

"This is absolutely crazy," Marseille says, noting that the dog had "never once" shown aggression to anyone.

"We didn’t do anything," she added.

"This could have been prevented.... Why is the gun the first option?"