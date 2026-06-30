Missing dog makes 1,000-mile journey from Florida home to new York City!

Ocala, Florida – A Florida dog was missing for two whole months before he turned up a shocking 1,000 miles from home – with a different name!

This lost dog was found a shocking 1,000 miles away from home. © Collage: Screenshots/Gofundme/Help Bring Apollo Home

In April, the 13‑year‑old Shih Tzu named Apollo vanished from the Josey family's backyard. Despite Apollo's sudden disappearance, his owners never doubted that they'd get their dog back.

Shortly after the pup sneaked out from under its family's fence, someone found him, as Fox 13 reports.

This person allegedly tried to locate Apollo's owners by asking around the neighborhood, before ultimately taking the dog with him when he left the area.

What happened to Apollo next remains unclear, because the next sighting of the dog was in New York – some 1,000 miles away from his home in the Sunshine State.

The Josey family was shocked and thrilled when they received a call from a shelter in New York City. Shelter workers found their info thanks to the animal's microchip!