Missing dog makes 1,000-mile journey from Florida home to new York City!
Ocala, Florida – A Florida dog was missing for two whole months before he turned up a shocking 1,000 miles from home – with a different name!
In April, the 13‑year‑old Shih Tzu named Apollo vanished from the Josey family's backyard. Despite Apollo's sudden disappearance, his owners never doubted that they'd get their dog back.
Shortly after the pup sneaked out from under its family's fence, someone found him, as Fox 13 reports.
This person allegedly tried to locate Apollo's owners by asking around the neighborhood, before ultimately taking the dog with him when he left the area.
What happened to Apollo next remains unclear, because the next sighting of the dog was in New York – some 1,000 miles away from his home in the Sunshine State.
The Josey family was shocked and thrilled when they received a call from a shelter in New York City. Shelter workers found their info thanks to the animal's microchip!
This lost dog's owners never lost faith
The New York shelter told Vera Josey that the Shih Tzu had been brought to the rescue center under a different name. He was wearing a collar that said "Yuri."
Vera Josey said she was overwhelmed with joy and grief when it became clear that her beloved dog had finally been found.
"We definitely kept the faith, held out hope. We still got his dog food, we still got his toys, we've still got all his stuff," Vera told the media.
"So we knew Apollo was gonna come home. It was just a matter of when."
Vera's husband Nicholas was equally stunned by the news, saying, "I'm probably gonna cry. He was our child for 13 years before we had kids. Some people say he was spoiled, but we say he was well loved."
On Facebook, Nicholas quipped, "I guess he knew the New York Knicks were going to win the championship and decided to make his way up there from Florida."
The family is keen on getting their beloved pup back home because they want to introduce him to their newest family member – a newborn baby.
The Joseys have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Nicholas' flight to New York.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Gofundme/Help Bring Apollo Home