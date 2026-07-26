It's Punch the monkey's birthday! And fans are sending thousands of letters

Ichikawa, Japan - Punch, the plush-clutching Japanese baby monkey that became a massive global online sensation, is receiving thousands of cards celebrating his first birthday on Sunday.

Punch the monkey has made headlines around the world for his adorable love for a stuffed orangutan toy. © AFP/Jiji Press/STR

Abandoned by his mother and spurned by some peers, the young macaque shot to stardom after he was seen clinging to a plush orangutan toy from IKEA for comfort at Ichikawa City Zoo outside Tokyo.

In February, the zoo started releasing social media video posts about Punch's clumsy efforts to join his troop, spawning a dedicated fan base under the hashtag #HangInTherePunch.

He is growing well, is in good health, and is now playing with others, zoo official Takashi Yasunaga told AFP on Friday.

"He is less and less turning to the orangutan doll. He is communicating with other animals and playing with other baby monkeys," he said. "He is building his position as a member of the group."

The zoo, which previously saw at most a few hundred visitors a day, became a hotspot for thousands of local and international fans.

Ahead of the monkey's first birthday on Sunday, about 2,500 birthday cards from around the world were put on display.

"Punch was all over TikTok. Videos just kept coming up. He's just so cute. And my girlfriend loves him. I love him," American tourist Sarren Eilers said on Friday. "I've seen him on videos, I figured, gotta come see him in person. You know?"

Punch's celebrity at times drew the wrong kind of attention, with American YouTubers breaking into the monkey enclosure in May and an unidentified person aiming a laser pointer at the animals last month.

Meanwhile, the zoo has used Punch's celebrity to solicit donations, raising $350,000 by mid-July, which paid for a new air-conditioning system.