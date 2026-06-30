Suspected bear attack under investigation in Japan amid alarming streak of fatal incidents

Tokyo, Japan – Japanese police are investigating another suspected fatal bear attack, a local official told AFP on Tuesday, as the number of such deaths remains unusually high.

Police in Tokyo are investigating after a man was found dead with bite marks. © ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Bear attacks have been on the rise in Japan in recent years, something scientists attribute to a spike in the animals' population and a declining number of people in rural areas.

On Monday, authorities in northern Aomori prefecture said a man found dead on a mountain may have been attacked by a bear.

"Police are still investigating the cause" of the man's death, but bear bite marks were found on his body, a local official told AFP on Tuesday, not giving his name in line with common practice in Japan.

Fatal maulings in the last three months have jumped fivefold compared to last year, according to government data.

Five people have died due to bear attacks since April, according to separate statistics from the environment ministry.

Publicly available ministry data, dating back to the fiscal year ending March 2018, shows that this year is the first to see more than two deaths in the period from April to June.

A record 13 people were killed by bears in Japan last year, and there has been a jump in encounters as the animals emerge hungry from hibernation.

From the beginning of the year until March, bear sightings nationwide topped 50,000 – more than double the previous record set two years earlier, according to official data.

Earlier this month, dozens of police officers, hunters and city officials were deployed in the city of Utsunomiya, north of Tokyo, to catch a bear that roamed the streets for four days, forcing mass school closures.