Texas reports new case of flesh-eating pest as governor declares "statewide disaster"

Washington DC - The Department of Agriculture said Friday it had detected a second case of a dangerous livestock pest in Texas, while Canada introduced a temporary ban on livestock from the state.

Texas has reported another case of the dangerous livestock pest, the New World screwworm. © Joel Angel Juarez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The new incidence of the New World screwworm, whose flesh-eating larvae can kill cattle, was detected in a calf in south Texas about 5.5 miles from the first one, which was reported Thursday, the department said on X.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a "statewide disaster declaration" later Friday, as authorities scrambled to keep the pest from spreading.

Texas has established a 12-mile quarantine zone, meaning all warm-blooded animals, including pets, must be inspected before leaving the area.

Canada temporarily banned any livestock that had been in Texas in the past 21 days from entering the country, its Food Inspection Agency said in a news release.

The NWS fly was thought to be eradicated in the United States in 1966. But Florida experienced an outbreak in 2016 that primarily impacted deer and was eliminated the following year, according to the department.

The fly has remained present in South America, and in recent years has moved northward.

The first of these new cases, detected near the border with Mexico, has triggered alarm among ranchers, in particular those who raise cattle.

The flies lay their eggs in open wounds or mucous membranes of warm-blooded animals, where they hatch into larvae and feed on flesh. Left untreated, the infestation can be deadly, and the parasites can quickly spread.