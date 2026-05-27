"Trump" lookalike buffalo spared from sacrifice after becoming viral sensation!

Dhaka, Bangladesh - A buffalo in Bangladesh nicknamed " Donald Trump " for its flowing blond hair has been spared from sacrifice after shooting to fame, and will instead be cared for at the national zoo.

A buffalo in Bangladesh nicknamed "Donald Trump" (r) for its resemblance to US President Donald Trump (l) was spared from sacrifice after shooting to fame. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP & SALAHUDDIN AHMED / AFP

Muslim-majority Bangladesh, a South Asian nation of 170 million people, celebrates Eid al-Adha, the "feast of the sacrifice," on Thursday.

The 1,500-pound bull, a rare albino buffalo with a flowing helmet of light hair resembling the signature look of the president, was due to be slaughtered to mark the day.

But hours before it faced the knife, the government stepped in to save the animal, which has become an online sensation.

Curator of the National Zoo, Atiqur Rahman, said the animal would be well looked after.

"We have designated a shed for the albino buffalo and assigned a caregiver," Rahman told AFP on Wednesday. "He will be quarantined for two weeks."

Crowds in Bangladesh had flocked to snap photographs with the unlikely social media star.

Zia Uddin Mridha (38), the buffalo's former owner, said his brother had named it "Trump" because of its "extraordinary hair."

Mridha said a constant stream of curious visitors – social media fans, onlookers, and children – came eager to see the animal.

However, he sold the bull ahead of Eid al-Adha.