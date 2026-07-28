Trump's funding cuts drive animal researchers to OnlyFans: "Uncensored marmot content!"

A group of animal researchers just launched a project that's been arousing a lot of attention! They gave a group of marmots an OnlyFans page, but – thank god – it's not at all like what you might be thinking...

With 65 years' worth of marmot data at stake, project leadership had an unconventional idea to address the crisis! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@rmblmarmotproject

A buzzy news development has popped up just in time for Fat Marmot Week, AKA the biggest marmot-themed holiday of the year.

Some cheeky new marm-fluencers are throwing their hats in the ring for internet fame, and y'all – it's working.

The Trump administration's widespread funding cuts have been negatively impacting the research of a team at Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory studying yellow-bellied marmots, a species of ground squirrel.

The researchers in question work at a field station near Crested Butte, Colorado, which has been running since 1962.

With 65 years' worth of marmot data at stake, project leadership had an unconventional idea.

The marmots turned to OnlyFans. But wait! They did it classy.

OnlyFans is a site known for user-driven adult entertainment content, so the marmot team's venture has caused something of a stir in the academic community and beyond.

RMBL announced the creation of their so-called "OnlyMarms" account on Instagram last month.

"The state of funding is so bad we are turning to only fans, or as we like to call it 'OnlyMarms,'" they wrote. "Head to the link in our bio for the uncensored marmot content!"