Volunteers rush to save scared animals as massive wildfires engulf France

Lège-Cap-Ferret, France - The volunteer had barely put down the tomato when a small beak poked out from a bush and dashed towards it in an abandoned yard in fire-ravaged southwest France.

The tortoise was desperate for food after his owner's fled in a hurry due the wildfires ravaging France. © Ed JONES / AFP

The tortoise had not eaten in days after the home's human residents fled in a hurry last week, fearing the country's largest wildfire since 1949 was fast approaching in the pine forest on the Atlantic coastline.

"The family asked us to help via Facebook," said volunteer Charlotte Darribat, as she fed the reptile near upturned sunchairs and strewn clothes in the town of Lege-Cap-Ferret.

"Like many others, they had only a few minutes to leave in the middle of the night and couldn't take their animals with them."

A team of animal lovers has come to the rescue of pets people left behind in their haste in the area west of the wine-making capital of Bordeaux.

Every morning, the team drives up and down the town of some 7,000 residents before the fires, with pet biscuits, grain and water to feed dozens of cats, dogs, rabbits, chickens, and other animals that were left behind.

Fellow volunteer Aurelie Zucchello, from a local cat charity, stroked a purring ginger feline.

"We're lucky. For the moment we haven't found any dead animal. It's what we dread, because it's very hot," she said.

On the edge of the forest, the ruins of scorched homes stretched out along the road, after the flames consumed 42,000 hectares of woodland in the region – an area as large as Detroit.

The two women whistled and shook a bag of food in the hope of drawing out a cat gone missing for days.