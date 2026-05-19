Study reveals how warming oceans are putting seabirds at risk of extinction
Reading, UK - A new study said Tuesday that climate change could push seabirds into smaller habitats and force them to fly farther to survive.
While warmer oceans have historically caused fish and other marine species to shrink in size, seabirds such as albatrosses, shearwaters, and petrels have seen their geographic range shrink, the study said.
The researchers used statistical models to see how seabirds coped with climate change over millions of years and project what their future could look like.
"In both of the scenarios we saw the same answer: Every time, when the climate changed faster... the range of distribution [of seabirds] started to decrease, to contract, to be smaller," Jorge Avaria-Llautureo, the lead author of the study in the journal Nature Climate Change, told AFP.
Driven by planet-heating fossil fuel emissions, climate change is raising global temperatures and disrupting marine ecosystems as oceans get warmer.
Avaria-Llautureo, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom, and his colleagues studied more than 120 species of Procellariiformes.
As climate change accelerates, the suitable habitat for these seabirds shrinks and their mortality rate increases, Avaria-Llautureo said.
Climate change is shrinking seabird habitats
Surviving seabirds will emigrate to find a "new livable habitat that offers optimal conditions for survival and reproduction", he said.
"The crucial factor is that seabirds differ in their dispersal ability," the researcher added and continued.
"The farther these suitable habitats are located in the future, the less likely it is that birds with limited flying capacity will successfully reach them, increasing their extinction risk under projected scenarios of rapid global warming."
According to the worst-case warming scenario, 70% of the species will reduce their range by 2100.
This will put four seabirds at risk of extinction – the Galapagos petrel, the Jouanin petrel, the Newell's shearwater, and the white-vented storm petrel.
In a worst-case warming scenario, 70% of species will reduce their range by 2100, with four of them most at risk of extinction – the Galapagos petrel, the Jouanin petrel, the Newell's shearwater, and the white-vented storm petrel.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nareeta Martin