Study reveals how warming oceans are putting seabirds at risk of extinction

Reading, UK - A new study said Tuesday that climate change could push seabirds into smaller habitats and force them to fly farther to survive.

A new study has revealed that climate change could push seabirds into smaller habitats. © Unsplash/Nareeta Martin

While warmer oceans have historically caused fish and other marine species to shrink in size, seabirds such as albatrosses, shearwaters, and petrels have seen their geographic range shrink, the study said.

The researchers used statistical models to see how seabirds coped with climate change over millions of years and project what their future could look like.

"In both of the scenarios we saw the same answer: Every time, when the climate changed faster... the range of distribution [of seabirds] started to decrease, to contract, to be smaller," Jorge Avaria-Llautureo, the lead author of the study in the journal Nature Climate Change, told AFP.

Driven by planet-heating fossil fuel emissions, climate change is raising global temperatures and disrupting marine ecosystems as oceans get warmer.

Avaria-Llautureo, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom, and his colleagues studied more than 120 species of Procellariiformes.

As climate change accelerates, the suitable habitat for these seabirds shrinks and their mortality rate increases, Avaria-Llautureo said.